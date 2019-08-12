Karma catches up to ketchup thief who says theft has caused bad luck

LACEY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- A ketchup thief is trying to make amends after admitting to living on the wild side and stealing a bottle of ketchup from a New Jersey restaurant.The person's story came to the attention of a manager at Perkins Restaurant in Lacey Township.As she was closing up on July 31, she noticed a brown bag next to the entrance with two ketchup bottles and a letter.In the letter, the person admitted to stealing a bottle of ketchup from the restaurant but deeply regretted it."I thought it'd be 'risky,'" the letter read. "I am as square as they come and this is the worst thing I've ever done."The person said someone crashed into their car a few hours later and said their karma, luck and life have not gone well since the theft.The thief hoped returning two new bottles would turn things around and reverse the ketchup karma."Again, I'm really sorry if I inconvenienced you the same way my life has been inconveniencing me," the person wrote. "I'm sorry, from an awful person."The restaurant said it never even noticed a ketchup bottle was missing, but they would forgive the thief.In fact, the owner said the letter will be framed inside the restaurant.