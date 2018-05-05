ROYAL FAMILY

Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince. (Kensington Palace/Twitter)

LONDON --
Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince - and one shows Prince Louis being cuddled by three-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.

One of the photos was snapped when Louis was just three days old. He was born April 23 and went home the same day.

The two snapshots were released by Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and were taken by Kate at their home in Kensington Palace. Big brother Prince George, 4, is not in the photos.

A palace statement said William and the duchess are "very pleased" to share the photos.

It said the royal couple wants to thank the public for "all of the kind messages" received since Louis' birth.

