SOCIETY

KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder

EMBED </>More Videos

KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Want to win some money?

Well, name your baby Harland and KFC will pay you $11,000 towards college tuition.

KFC presented the contest as a way to honor its founder, Colonel Harland Sanders.

The fried chicken restaurant will give the prize to the first baby born on Sept. 9 named Harland.

Contestants will have 30 days to submit an application.

Sept. 9 was Colonel's birthday, and the $11,000 is a nod at his chicken's 11 herbs and spices.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykfccontestspregnancyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Drought causing problems for Long Beach traffic circle, parks
More Society
Top Stories
UTLA members cast ballots in favor of strike-authorization vote
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Domestic violence suspect in custody in NoHo after chase
Thousand Oaks man arrested for allegedly dumping pee on car
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
New Mexico Greyhound crash: 8 killed, 3 kids among dozens injured
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
Washington says goodbye to John McCain
Show More
IE student arrested after alleged school shooting threat
24 arrested after months long investigation into MS-13 gang in CA
Aaron Donald signs $135 million deal with Rams
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
More News