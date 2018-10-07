SOCIETY

Kids take part in Aquarium of the Pacific's Fun Run in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Thousands of kids took off running in the Aquarium of the Pacific 1-Mile Kids' Fun Run.


The course ran around the Rainbow Lighthouse and had views of the Queen Mary. Kids ages 5 to 12 were divided up into groups by age and had 30 minutes to complete the run.

Part of the course took the kids through the aquarium. Medals were handed out for finishing, and the aquarium's Pacific otter mascot was there to cheer on the runners.

The run was one of the events taking place during the 34th annual Long Beach Marathon weekend. Other events included a 20-mile bike tour, The Aquarium of the Pacific 5K and a half-marathon.

The event was free and kids received a free ticket to visit the aquarium after the event.
