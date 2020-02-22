Society

Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial: Public urged to stay away from Staples if they don't have tickets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly a month after their tragic death in a helicopter crash, a celebration of life is being held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant Monday at Staples Center.

Organizers have distributed 20,000 tickets for the event. And they're urging people who don't have tickets to not show up in the area.

The screens outside Staples Center and at the restaurants at L.A. Live will not broadcast the service and pedestrian traffic will not be allowed in the area without tickets.

RELATED: What we know about Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial

"If you don't have tickets and credentials then you'll not be allowed into this venue," Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said.

For fans with tickets, the doors to Staples Center open at 8 a.m. Fans are asked to not bring flowers or signs to the event and instead can honor Kobe and Gianna by making contributions to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The memorial service runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday. The 2/24 date is significant - representing the 2 and 24 of Gianna's and Kobe's jerseys.

ABC7 will begin coverage of the memorial at 9 a.m. You can watch the broadcast on ABC7, streaming online on ABC7.com/live and the ABC7 Los Angeles app.

