SOCIETY

Korean War veteran given hero's funeral in Long Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

A proper funeral was held in Long Beach Monday for a Korean War hero who was missing in action for nearly 70 years.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A proper funeral was held in Long Beach Monday for a Korean War hero who was missing in action for nearly 70 years.

Cpl. Albert Quintero was declared missing in action during the Korean War, when he was 23 years old. His unit was overrun by a massive Chinese offensive during the war. It wasn't until 2001 that his remains were found. DNA helped positively identify him and reunite him with his family.

MORE: Remains of US soldier, missing since Korean War, finally back on American soil
EMBED More News Videos

The remains of a U.S. soldier missing in action for nearly 70 years have been identified and finally returned to American soil.

Quintero's remains arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last week. His family members, most of whom live in Long Beach, were on hand for a small ceremony.

The funeral service for Quintero took place Monday morning. It was set to be followed by a burial with full military honors at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach at noon, where his mother is also buried.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteranmilitarykorean warfuneralLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyLong Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Remains of US soldier, missing for 67 years, back home
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News