Korean War veteran given hero's funeral in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A proper funeral was held in Long Beach Monday for a Korean War hero who was missing in action for nearly 70 years.
Cpl. Albert Quintero was declared missing in action during the Korean War, when he was 23 years old. His unit was overrun by a massive Chinese offensive during the war. It wasn't until 2001 that his remains were found. DNA helped positively identify him and reunite him with his family.
Quintero's remains arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last week. His family members, most of whom live in Long Beach, were on hand for a small ceremony.
The funeral service for Quintero took place Monday morning. It was set to be followed by a burial with full military honors at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach at noon, where his mother is also buried.