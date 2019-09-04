Kroger asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms in stores

The grocery store chain is also urging elected leaders to pass laws to strengthen background checks and remove weapons from people found to pose a risk for violence.
Kroger stopped selling guns last year. The announcement comes just hours after Walmart asked customers to leave their guns at home.
Walmart will also stop selling ammunition that can be used in assault rifles.
READ MORE: Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
