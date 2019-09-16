LA celebrates Mexican Independence Day with 80th annual 'El Grito' festival

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Large crowds gathered in downtown Los Angeles at the steps of City Hall and Grand Park Sunday to celebrate on the eve of Mexican Independence Day.The event celebrated "El Grito de Dolores," which marks the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence from Spain in 1810 and is celebrated each Sept. 15.Sunday's celebration of Mexican heritage and pride featured a special performance from Grammy-award winning band Los Tigres Del Norte, as well as plenty of other events and activities.Food trucks and art vendors were on hand at the free community event.The event marked the 80th celebration of "El Grito" in Los Angeles.