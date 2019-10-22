Los Angeles City Council unanimously approves emergency moratorium on 'no-fault' evictions

HAPPENING NOW: Los Angeles City Council discussing two ordinances aimed at halting "no-fault" evictions and rent hikes.



The measures are designed to protect tenants before #AB1482 goes into effect on Jan 1, 2020.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to halt "no-fault" evictions.A no-fault eviction is defined as when a tenant is evicted for reasons that are no fault of their own - for instance, when the landlord ends the lease. If Mayor Eric Garcetti signs the ordinance, it could go into effect as early as Wednesday, according to the L.A. City Attorney's office.The council was also expected to approved a second ordinance that would bar all rent increases until Jan. 1. That's when a new state law goes into effect that provides similar protections.Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new rent control law earlier this month that caps rent increases across the state. It limits those increases between 5% and 10% depending on the federal cost of living increase.It also bans landlords from evicting people for no reason, meaning they could not evict tenants so that they can raise the rent for a new occupant.But that law doesn't take effect until January 1, 2020. With that deadline fast approaching, housing advocates say landlords are now issuing eviction notices and boosting rents by outlandish amounts.