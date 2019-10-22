Society

Los Angeles City Council to vote on emergency moratorium on 'no-fault' evictions, rent increases

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday is expected to approve two emergency ordinances aimed at halting "no-fault" evictions and rent hikes.

A no-fault eviction is defined as when a tenant is evicted for reasons that are no fault of their own - for instance, when the landlord ends the lease.

The other ordinance would also bar all rent increases until Jan. 1. That's when a new state law goes into effect that provides similar protections.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new rent control law earlier this month that caps rent increases across the state. It limits those increases between 5% and 10% depending on the federal cost of living increase.

It also bans landlords from evicting people for no reason, meaning they could not evict tenants so that they can raise the rent for a new occupant.

But that law doesn't take effect until January 1, 2020. With that deadline fast approaching, housing advocates say landlords are now issuing eviction notices and boosting rents by outlandish amounts.
