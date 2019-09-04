L.A. City Council considering plan to allow police to remove homeless from fire zones

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council will vote Wednesday on a proposed ordinance that would allow officials to order homeless people out of encampments near brush areas on high-risk fire days.Under the proposed ordinance, people who refuse to leave a high-risk area when ordered to do so could be charged with criminal trespassing.In late July, a brush fire burned seven acres and destroyed some homeless encampments in the Sepulveda Basin. About 100 homeless individuals who had been living in the area were displaced.Another factor under consideration is where the homeless would be moved after they are ordered to leave. The city is working with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to address the issue.The council's public safety committee has recommended the approval of the ordinance and it is expected to receive support from the full city council during Wednesday's meeting.