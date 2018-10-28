Los Angeles Comic Con is Oct. 26-28. It takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.Organizers are expecting more than 90,000 people to attend the three-day event. LA Comic Con will have 50 panel discussions and events, and more than 700 vendors and artists.But the highlight of the event is the elaborately dressed cosplayers. About $20,000 in prize money will be up for grabs in the fourth annual Cosplay Nationals.The event was formerly called Stan Lee's Comikaze. Then the name changed to simply Comikaze, before becoming L.A. Comic Con this year.