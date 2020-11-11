Homeless in Southern California

Empty LA Convention Center could be used to house homeless, council members suggest

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some unfortunate consequences to the coronavirus pandemic may be used to help ease the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles.

Three city council members are proposing that large facilities which sit empty because of the pandemic, like the Los Angeles Convention Center, can be used as temporary shelters for the homeless.

City leaders have seen a similar conversion work before.

Earlier this year, the massive convention center was turned into a temporary medical facility used as an overflow for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, with 250 beds set up.

The center normally can host multiple events at one time, with a capacity for 22,000 convention attendees.

The city of Los Angeles has an estimated 40,000 homeless on the streets.

"Bring individuals in from the cold as we identify locations for them to go on a more permanent basis," said Los Angeles City Council member Curren Price.

At the same time, Los Angeles County is studying the impact of its Project Roomkey, which has temporarily taken about 4,000 homeless off the streets by using vacant hotel space. The county wants to see if the project has saved the county money and if there is any way to move it forward.
