LA County to allow hair salons, barbershops to resume indoor operations with limited capacity

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said the county will consider possibly increasing capacity after Labor Day.
LA County’s Health Officer Order will be updated to allow hair salons and barber shops to resume indoor operations at 25% capacity.— Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) September 2, 2020
Options for increasing capacity will be re-evaluated three weeks after Labor Day.
More businesses across California were allowed to reopen Monday -- including barbershops, hair salons and malls -- as the state takes a slow and more stringent approach to economic recovery.
Despite the state guidelines authorizing their reopening, L.A. County officials said on Friday they had not yet fully reviewed the new state guidance, and the local health order was not initially changed to allow such businesses to reopen.
"In order for our county to move through the state's tier structure which will allow us to reopen more businesses, we must slow the COVID-19 transmission rates we are seeing,'' Ferrer said on Friday. "Currently, we are in Tier 1 with widespread community transmission and an average of about 13 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. This tier carries the most restrictions for the re-opening of many sectors. To demonstrate reduced spread of the virus and move to Tier 2, we need to reduce our transmission rate to 7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents.''
On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a four-tier, color-coded system that will use daily coronavirus case numbers and positivity rates to guide counties' ability to reopen businesses.
All of the counties in Southern California have what is considered a substantial or widespread COVID-19 outbreak. Schools will not be allowed to open in counties in the "purple" category.
Counties have to meet the metrics for the next tier down for two weeks straight before they're allowed to downgrade. The counties will be assessed weekly and changes will be announced on Tuesday, starting Sept. 8.
