Coronavirus Los Angeles

Coronavirus: L.A. County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The L.A. County Fair would have been held Sept. 4 through Sept. 27.
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 2020 Los Angeles County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced on Thursday.

The fair, which would have been held Sept. 4 through Sept. 27, was canceled due to "limitations placed on large public gatherings by state and county public health officials because of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a news release.

Officials said for the safety and well-being of guests, they are following the guidelines of public health officials who advised against large public gatherings for the rest of the year.

"My heart is heavy, for our guests who come out to make memories, our vendors who rely on the Fair circuit for their income and our employees who work so hard all year-long to create this special event," Fairplex president and CEO Miguel A. Santana said in a news release. "The LA County Fair is an iconic event that celebrates the best of Southern California. It is beloved by many. But we had to take into consideration the health and safety of everyone."

It will be the second time in the nearly 100-year history of the fair that it was canceled.

The L.A. County Fair will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022. The fair closed for World War II from 1942 to 1947, and closed for one day on Sept. 11, 2001, but reopened the following day, according to a news release.
