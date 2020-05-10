Society

Labor unions in Los Angeles County help struggling families celebrate Mother's Day

The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, in partnership with Labor Community Services and L.A. Regional Food Bank, hosted food distributions.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Local labor unions are helping struggling families celebrate Mother's Day this weekend.

The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, in partnership with Labor Community Services and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, hosted food distributions on Saturday in Westlake and Long Beach.

People were able to walk up and get bags of food. The goal was to feed 3,200 families.

The organization says it's important for people to be able to have a meal with their families on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countywestlakelong beach
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Pasadena officials: COVID-19 cluster traced to birthday party
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Over a thousand gather in OC to renew call for CA's reopening
Surfer dies after shark attack off Santa Cruz coast, officials say
Worker dies after equipment collapse at LAX construction site
Elon Musk threatens to exit California over coronavirus restrictions
Show More
COVID-19: Group protests reopening timeline outside LA Mayor's home
COVID pandemic shifts more tasks to working moms
Sens. Harris, Sanders, Markey propose $2K monthly payments amid pandemic
Gov. Newsom formally endorses Joe Biden for president
COVID patient taken off ventilator after UCLA plasma transfusion
More TOP STORIES News