SOCIETY

LA County lifeguards honored for bravery

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
Los Angeles County Fire Department Ocean Lifeguards were honored for their bravery in the line of duty.


It was the 37th Annual Lifeguard Medal of Valor dinner in Redondo Beach.

The awards ceremony kicked off the International Surf Festival.

Lifeguards Tucker Hopkins and Joe Rickabaugh were awarded Medals of Valor.

Distinguished Service Medals were presented to Chris Lallone, Patrick O'Neill, Brandon Chapman, Greg Crum and Ignacio Pagliaro.

The Medal of Valor dinner has been sponsored by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce since 1981.

The agency employs roughly 900 full-time and part-time lifeguards to patrol 72 miles of coastline.

Each year, Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards make an estimated 12,000 ocean rescues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylifeguardrescuewater rescueRedondo BeachLos Angeles County
SOCIETY
CHP takes 'lip sync challenge' to next level
Thousands turn out for LA Rams job fair at Coliseum
Santa Clara County office pool wins $543M Mega Millions prize
Must-do things in LA's Little Tokyo
More Society
Top Stories
CSUN athlete arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults
Turpin children request their birth certificates, IDs in court hearing
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Suspect charged with capital murder in fatal Gardena, Lynwood shootings
Armed Garden Grove homeowner helps catch burglary suspect
Santa Clara County office pool wins $543M Mega Millions prize
1 killed, 1 injured in Carson rollover crash
Show More
2 killed in crash involving 2 cars, bicycle in Malibu
Police seek sexual battery suspect in Riverside
CHP takes 'lip sync challenge' to next level
VIDEO: Man in medical distress dragged off Long Beach train
4 SoCal Subways robbed by same suspect still at large, police say
More News