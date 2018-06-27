SOCIETY

LA county project will replenish groundwater in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved $7.5 million for a project to use stormwater to replenish the water supply.


The project will gather stormwater from the streets of Long Beach and Signal Hill and store it underneath Long Beach Airport.

The water will then be cleaned using machines called hydrodynamic separators.

It is then returned to the groundwater.

The project is in Phase 1 and will have a capacity of 14 acre-feet of water at a cost of $11 million.

Phase 1 is being funded by Caltrans.

One acre-foot equals about 326,000 gallons, or the amount used by two small SoCal families in a year.

Los Angeles County's money will go toward the second phase, which will add 19 acre-feet of water.

Signal Hill and Long Beach will provide an additional $4.25 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywatercalifornia waterLong BeachLos Angeles County
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
Over 600 backpacks given away in Carson
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News