Los Angeles County reports 1,843 new COVID-19 cases - highest daily number since August

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County on Wednesday said it saw the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since August.
The county reported 1,843 new cases on Wednesday as well as 22 additional deaths. Not counting figures distorted by backlogs, that's the highest daily new case count since late August.
Cumulatively the county has seen 313,562 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 7,117 deaths.
The county has been experiencing a recent surge in cases and county officials have said that small gatherings where people are not following protocols may be to blame. The issue is of particular concern as the holidays approach.
Also, state health officials said Wednesday the county remains at the purple, or highest, tier for restrictions on businesses and activities. They are also urging everyone to reduce the risk of spreading the disease by following CDC guidelines.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, from the California Health and Human Services Department, urges people to keep "wearing our masks and doing it as much as we can, even when we're around people that are outside of our household but that we know very well. It doesn't mean you can't transmit or get COVID."
Also Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to authorize business owners to refuse services to people not wearing masks when they enter those establishments. The vote was unanimous.
