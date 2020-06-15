Robert Fuller Palmdale death: LA County Sheriff Villanueva provides update on apparent suicide case

There are mounting calls for an independent investigation into Fuller's death after his body was found last week at a park near City Hall.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the cause of death appears to be suicide, but authorities are waiting for full results of an autopsy before making a final determination.
"I take my commitment to transparency very seriously. As such, I want to thank Attorney General Xavier Becerra @AGBecerra for agreeing to monitor our investigation into the death of Robert Fuller," Villanueva tweeted. "I look forward to sharing more updates at our press conference tomorrow at 11:00 AM."
A sit-in at City Hall is also planned for 7:30 a.m. as organizers demand justice for Fuller. The group is seeking more information on Fuller's case, including the release of the 911 call and the autopsy.
With calls for police reform and protests against police brutality and racial injustice sweeping the nation, Fuller's friends are demanding answers.
"I feel like somebody murdered my best friend, and they used this tree to cover it up," Tommie Anderson said. "There's a lot of Black Lives Matter things going on, and I feel like they wanna put it on mental issues, it was depression, it was something other than a young man was hung in a tree.
Fuller's death shed light on another Black man: Malcolm Harsch, who was found hanging from a tree in Victorville on May 31. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said no foul play is suspected. However, his family is also raising concerns.
On Saturday, family, friends and community members gathered at a park in front of City Hall and held an emotional rally, demanding answers into Fuller's death. His family believes he wasn't suicidal. Some in the community fear something more sinister is to blame.