Coronavirus California

Los Angeles County to take small steps reopening local businesses

Starting Friday, Los Angeles County residents will also be able to step into car dealership showrooms to shop.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Los Angeles County will start taking small steps reopening businesses this week following Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement revealing new guidelines for the state's economy to reopen.

Starting Friday, residents will be able to step into a car dealership showroom to shop. Dealerships with service departments, like the one at Galpin Motors in North Hills, have remained open.

Beau Boeckmann with Galpin Motors tells ABC7 he's optimistic customers will return to the dealership to buy cars.

"I think when people start coming back to work, the deals are what's going to bring them. I mean, we're seeing some deals I've never seen in my lifetime and we may never see again. No payments for 6 months and things like that. I think we could see a nice rebound in auto sales for sure," he said.

In Los Angeles County, additional businesses that will be reopening include: stores that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods and music.

The revised "Safer-at-Home" order will only allow for curbside pickup at the businesses. In-store shopping will continue to be banned for the time being.

And just in time for Mother's Day, flower shops in Los Angeles County will re-open.

"We gotta be careful and open slowly because safety to me means more to me than the money," said Gloria Olmos, mayor of South El Monte.
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County is preparing for some retail businesses to reopen with modifications as the state expects to face a budget deficit.


The small steps forward in allowing some more businesses to re-open and allowing more access to outdoor recreation areas will start to get the economy back on track, according to experts.

"I think the long-term impact of this crisis is going to be probably 12 months, well into 2021. To get everybody back on their feet, to restore the losses everybody has incurred is going to be quite challenging," said Ken Rausch with the El Monte/South El Monte Chamber of Commerce.

California moving into Phase 2 reopening; here's what that means for businesses
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled more specific guidelines to loosen the state's stay-at-home order, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyel montesouth el montecoronavirus californiaeconomycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
COVID-19: LA County officials report 51 additional deaths, 815 new cases
Coronavirus updates for LA and California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Coronavirus is mutating. Here's why it's not a big deal
Newsom reveals new rules for CA businesses to reopen
Video released of sword-wielding man shot, killed by police in Pomona
Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: Details released
Show More
Coronavirus updates for LA and California
Father accused of throwing young daughter to her death from cliff in Riverside
'Honored and humbled': Danny Trejo helps feed LA community
OC beaches allowed to reopen for active recreation
SoCal first responders describe battling coronavirus in NY
More TOP STORIES News