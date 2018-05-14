SOCIETY

LA County releases rap videos aimed at keeping teens away from marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

LA County launched a social media campaign using rap music delivered by teens to warn their peers just because marijuana is legal, it doesn't mean it can't harm people their age. (Los Angeles County Department of Health)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
County officials are using rap videos and social media to try and stop underage use of marijuana among Los Angeles teenagers.

Two videos released last week from the county's Department of Health feature teenagers rapping lyrics that discourage their peers from trying marijuana to solve their problems.

"It ain't legal for you yet, your brain's still got to grow. Focus on yourself there's so much more you need to know," the teenagers rap.

Recreational marijuana use in California became legal this year for adults 21 and over. As an attempt to curb the use of marijuana among underage teenagers, the videos are part of LA County's social media campaign that officials hope resonate with teens, in part because the message is coming from their peers.

"They totally don't want to hear from us, and I think, again, the issue is being accurate with the information and giving young people other options," said Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health Director.

The message isn't just delivered by teens to teens, it's also being delivered in the one place teens spend most of their time: social media. The hashtag #BiggerChoices is prominently featured in the campaign.

"We'll reach them any way possible, and if social media is the way today, yes," said Elijah Gonzalez, a high school student featured in one of the videos. "People think it might be OK, but it's OK to a certain degree. The things people don't know is what will harm them."

The campaign will run through November and also feature roundtable talks on the issue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanasocial mediateenagersdrugsrap musicLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News