Eyewitness This: L.A. County votes to increase beach parking, RV camping fees

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- You may be looking to beat the heat, but your next trip to a Los Angeles County beach may cost you more soon.The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to increase prices for Dockweiler Beach RV camping by $10 to as much as $75 per spot each night, as well as increasing fees at 19 Los Angeles County beach parking lots and 15 parking lots in Marina Del Rey. The parking fees, which have not increased in a decade, would also jump incrementally but would not exceed a dollar per year.Other fee increases include marina storage and kayak rentals, which could jump to $25 an hour.The proposed hikes require the approval of the California Coastal Commission.If approved, these recreational fees would take effect August 1.ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles has more on the proposed hikes.For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.