The Los Angeles City Council voted to extend relaxed parking enforcement as coronavirus cases rise, which means no tickets for cars parked during L.A.'s rush hour and anti-gridlock zones, or where street sweeping signs are posted. But some cities will ticket if cars are parked illegally.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The City of Los Angeles is looking the other way on certain parking offenses until at least October.Those offenses include residential street sweeping, expired registration, and rush hour parking restrictions.However, enforcement continues for cars parked in red zones and in front of driveways as well as metered parking.