Lowrider fans pay their final respects to owner of Gypsy Rose in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With roses and broken hearts many gathered to give their last goodbye to Jesse Valadez Jr., owner of the world famous lowrider, the Gypsy Rose.Valadez was known as Little Jesse. His passion for the lowrider community came from his father, creator of the Gypsy Rose and founding member of the Imperials Car Club.More than two dozen car clubs from across the country and fans from as far as Japan came to pay respects.Edgar Villegas designed Valadez's casket with the image of the Gypsy Rose, same as he did for Valadez's father, Jesse Sr. when he passed away in 2011.After his casket was driven down Whittier Boulevard for one last ride, Valadez was taken to his final resting place next to his father."He loved the lowriding community. He always treated people with respect and kindness and was always there for his friends and family," said Valadez's wife, Isela Valadez.