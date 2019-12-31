Society

New Year's Eve celebration in LA: Angelenos get ready to ring in 2020

By and
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Final preparations are underway for one of the West Coast's biggest New Year's Eve party.

The celebration in downtown Los Angeles' Grand Park is expanding several blocks all the way to the Music Center.

"It's a moment that really unites Angelenos, and it's something we didn't have before, so I think people connect to it," said Julia Diamond, Grand Park's director.

EMBED More News Videos

Final preparations are underway for one of the West Coast's biggest New Year's Eve party in downtown Los Angeles.



About 50,000 people are expected to turn out for the unique West Coast celebration. The free, family-friendly event now covers seven blocks in downtown L.A., from City Hall to the Music Center.

The area will be packed with two stages, more than four dozen food trucks and lots of photo booths.

City Hall will be the star of the show with a one-of-a-kind 3-D video countdown to the new decade.

All eyes and ears will be ready for the more than 2,000 pyrotechnics that will light up the night sky when the clock strikes midnight.

The music and the fun will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countynew year's eveparty
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy
Flames damage massage parlor, other businesses at Anaheim strip mall
Nearly-naked man flees hospital, frightens West Hills neighborhood
WV cadets will be fired over Nazi salute photo
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Downey man charged in death of 6-year-old boy
4 sought after mail carrier robbed in South LA
Show More
Labor law aimed at protecting gig economy workers to go into effect
Suspect detained after leading police on erratic chase in South LA
Tesla buyers face deadline to qualify for federal tax credit
OC jail to open new housing unit for military veterans
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
More TOP STORIES News