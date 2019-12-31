New Year's Eve celebration in LA: Angelenos get ready to ring in 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5801481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Final preparations are underway for one of the West Coast's biggest New Year's Eve party in downtown Los Angeles.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Final preparations are underway for one of the West Coast's biggest New Year's Eve party.The celebration in downtown Los Angeles' Grand Park is expanding several blocks all the way to the Music Center."It's a moment that really unites Angelenos, and it's something we didn't have before, so I think people connect to it," said Julia Diamond, Grand Park's director.About 50,000 people are expected to turn out for the unique West Coast celebration. The free, family-friendly event now covers seven blocks in downtown L.A., from City Hall to the Music Center.The area will be packed with two stages, more than four dozen food trucks and lots of photo booths.City Hall will be the star of the show with a one-of-a-kind 3-D video countdown to the new decade.All eyes and ears will be ready for the more than 2,000 pyrotechnics that will light up the night sky when the clock strikes midnight.The music and the fun will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.