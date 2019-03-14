Los Angeles is No. 1 city for aggressive driving, study says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you've had a bad experience driving in Los Angeles, you're not alone and now we know why.Los Angeles drivers were ranked as the most aggressive in the nation, according to the fuel-saving app GasBuddy.Philadelphia, Sacramento, Atlanta and San Francisco rounded out the top five.San Diego also crept in to the top 10, placing 6th.GasBuddy found that Wednesday was the least aggressive driving day of the week.