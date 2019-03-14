Society

Los Angeles is No. 1 city for aggressive driving, study says

EMBED <>More Videos

Los Angeles drivers ranked as the most aggressive in the nation, according to a study.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you've had a bad experience driving in Los Angeles, you're not alone and now we know why.

Los Angeles drivers were ranked as the most aggressive in the nation, according to the fuel-saving app GasBuddy.

Philadelphia, Sacramento, Atlanta and San Francisco rounded out the top five.

San Diego also crept in to the top 10, placing 6th.

GasBuddy found that Wednesday was the least aggressive driving day of the week.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countylos angelesdrivingroad ragedriver
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed when 2 planes collide at Compton airport
Shutdown of Irvine law school leaves students with uncertain future
McStay murders: Merritt attorneys poke holes in timeline
Norma Lopez murder: Suspect found guilty of kidnapping, murder
NorCal teacher accused of holding fight club in classroom
Thomas Fire caused by winds that slapped power lines together, report says
Poll finds most Californians support death penalty
Show More
LIST: California's death row inmates and their crimes
Melatonin: Doctors warn supplement isn't for everyone
High school senior accepted to 41 colleges
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
After 737 groundings, SoCal travelers watch for flight cancellations
More TOP STORIES News