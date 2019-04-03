LA landmarks shine blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles landmarks lit up Tuesday night in honor of World Autism Awareness Day.AIR7 HD flew over downtown L.A., where the Staples Center and Convention Center were lit up in blue.It was the same scene in the Miracle Mile, where the Petersen Automotive Museum gave off a blue glow.Light It Up Blue is annually observed on April 2 and dedicated to raising awareness for autism.The initiative is generally associated with Autism Speaks.