Los Angeles 'lights it blue' to honor health-care, essential workers

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles landmarks joined a nationwide effort Thursday night to "Light It Blue" in honor of health-care workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

City Hall, Staples Center, the Santa Monica pier Ferris wheel and Los Angeles International Airport, among other local locations, were lit up with blue light at 8 p.m. as part of the worldwide #LightItBlue initiative.

The effort, which started in Britain, shows appreciation for workers not just in the health industry, but in grocery stores and other essential businesses that remain open during the pandemic.



Organizers hope to keep it going every Thursday.

Organizers wrote on their website: "The #LightItBlue campaign celebrates and honors all of our esteemed American heroes risking their lives on the frontlines of the pandemic to keep Americans everywhere healthy and safer at home. In the face of anxiety and uncertainty, this campaign will show a massive gesture of solidarity and support across the nation. The American people are standing together - even from 6 feet apart - to remain stronger than ever."
