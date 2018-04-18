SOCIETY

LA, Long Beach top list of most polluted cities in country

A new report finds that the Golden State is the most polluted spot in the U.S. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A new report finds that the Golden State is the most polluted spot in the U.S.

Eight out of the country's 10 dirtiest cities, in terms of ozone pollution, are in California.

In what may not be a big surprise to some, the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas turned up in the top spot of the American Lung Association's annual State of the Air report.

Bakersfield ranked as No. 2, followed by Visalia, Porterville, Hanford, Fresno and eventually Sacramento.

RELATED: Quality of life in LA getting worse, UCLA survey finds

The report said 130 million Americans live with unhealthful levels of air pollution, which puts them at risk for premature death and other serious health problems, including lung cancer and asthma attacks.

The report looked at pollution levels from 2014 to 2016.

Only two cities in the top 10 were not in California. They were Phoenix and New York city.
