SOCIETY

LA mail carriers honored for driving 1 million miles accident-free

EMBED </>More Videos

Six L.A. mail carriers were honored for each having driven 1 million miles on their routes -- without ever having an accident.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Six Los Angeles mail carriers were honored Thursday for an extraordinary achievement: They have each driven 1 million miles on their routes -- without ever having an accident.

The mail carriers have not even had one fender bender, and as a result, the National Safety Council welcomed all six to the "Million Mile Club."

All the mail carriers work out of the USPS Alameda Carrier Annex.

The million miles each one has driven is the equivalent of circling the globe 40 times -- without ever leaving the city limits.

The achievement is pretty mind-boggling, given how perilous driving in L.A. can be.
Related Topics:
societytrafficmailmanfeel gooddrivingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Garcetti urges more federal funding for earthquake warning tech
Salvation Army embarking on project to help Anaheim's homeless
4 music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend
5 notable films worth checking out in Culver City this week
More Society
Top Stories
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
House Democrats approve plan to re-open government
OC DA declines to file charges in fatal 22 Fwy crash
New details shed light on Newman police shooting timeline
$36 million SuperLotto ticket sold in Murrieta
Man dies after assault at Lancaster Jack in the Box
Garcetti urges more federal funding for earthquake warning tech
Perris torture case: Auction on home ends with $310K bid
Show More
Fiery Florida crash kills 6, injures 8
Garcetti says LA teachers strike seems 'inevitable'
LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva weighs in on CA sanctuary policies
Security guard pleads not guilty in Walgreens shooting
Rep. Sherman reintroduces impeachment articles against Trump
More News