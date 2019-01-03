Six Los Angeles mail carriers were honored Thursday for an extraordinary achievement: They have each driven 1 million miles on their routes -- without ever having an accident.The mail carriers have not even had one fender bender, and as a result, the National Safety Council welcomed all six to the "Million Mile Club."All the mail carriers work out of the USPS Alameda Carrier Annex.The million miles each one has driven is the equivalent of circling the globe 40 times -- without ever leaving the city limits.The achievement is pretty mind-boggling, given how perilous driving in L.A. can be.