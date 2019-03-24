Society

Los Angeles Marathon brings street closures, thousands of participants

EMBED <>More Videos

Several street closures will be in place for the Los Angeles Marathon as thousands are set to participate.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly 24,000 runners will hit the streets Sunday morning for the Los Angeles Marathon.

The 26. 2-mile course will take runners from Dodger Stadium, through downtown LA, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, before ending near the pier in Santa Monica.

The event is already sold out.

The race begins at 6:30 a.m., but street closures along the course start around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

See the complete list of roads closures with projected opening times on the main course, streets open for local access and freeway ramp closures.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyhealthrunningmarathons
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gorman multi-vehicle pileup on 5 freeway leaves several injured
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
Arrest made after man shot at Metro station in East Hollywood
Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends in Valencia
Family of man fatally shot by deputies after chase is suing LASD
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on subway
Show More
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Montclair driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting student
6.1 earthquake strikes western Colombia, USGS says
'Rise up!' NZ students heal with haka after mosque attacks
Dodgers unveil mouthwatering food options for upcoming season
More TOP STORIES News