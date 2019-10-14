Society

LA marks Indigenous Peoples Day with celebration in downtown

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles celebrated its second annual Indigenous Peoples Day as the city honored Native American culture in downtown Sunday.

The event featured music, dancing, guest speakers and the talents of many Native American artists and performers.

In 2017, the L.A. City Council approved a resolution establishing the second Monday in October as the holiday.

Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, who is a member of the Wyandotte Nation, was a driving force behind the effort.

He spoke to the crowd at the event, recognizing the historic struggles faced by Native Americans.

Across the nation, there has been a growing movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

L.A. is one of several other cities nationwide opting to drop Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day.
