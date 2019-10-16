LA Mayor Eric Garcetti set to address city's homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to address the city's response to the homelessness crisis Wednesday.Garcetti will speak at a press conference at 10:30 a.m.The mayor's address comes as the city council on Tuesday approved the last round of funding, about $230 million, to build 34 permanent supportive housing projects funded through Proposition HHH.In 2016, voters approved the ballot measure, which provided more than a $1 billion to fund the units.The average cost of each unit is expected to be $502,000.There are about 56,000 homeless residents in the city. Homelessness spiked 16% in the last year, and a recent audit by the city's controller's office reports the city is falling short on its goal to build 10,000 permanent supportive housing units by 2026.Details regarding what Garcetti would say during his address was not immediately clear.