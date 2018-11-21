A Thanksgiving tradition will take place at the Los Angeles Mission, where thousands of people in need have lined up for a warm meal.But those people won't just get food. Those who attend also get blankets, hygiene kits, socks and a foot washing.A few celebrities, such as Kevin Hart, Pharrell Williams, Nick Cannon and Minnie Driver, are also expected to put on their service hats and help out.The kitchen began prepping food early Wednesday morning, and the meal service starts at 11 a.m.Each year, more than 3,000 pounds of turkey, 700 pounds of mashed potatoes, 800 pounds of green beans and 600 pies are made.