SOCIETY

Los Angeles Mission prepares for Thanksgiving celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

A Thanksgiving tradition will take place at the Los Angeles Mission, where thousands of people in need have lined up for a warm meal.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Thanksgiving tradition will take place at the Los Angeles Mission, where thousands of people in need have lined up for a warm meal.

But those people won't just get food. Those who attend also get blankets, hygiene kits, socks and a foot washing.

A few celebrities, such as Kevin Hart, Pharrell Williams, Nick Cannon and Minnie Driver, are also expected to put on their service hats and help out.

The kitchen began prepping food early Wednesday morning, and the meal service starts at 11 a.m.

Each year, more than 3,000 pounds of turkey, 700 pounds of mashed potatoes, 800 pounds of green beans and 600 pies are made.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societythanksgivinghomelessholidaycelebrityvolunteerismLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Meet the women of the LAPD breaking the glass ceiling
Highland Park veterans monument in disrepair, vandalized on Veterans Day
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Riverside: Volunteers prepare of 29th annual Festival of Trees
More Society
Top Stories
244K expected to travel through LAX day before Thanksgiving
California spent more than $600M fighting wildfires since June
Museum dedicated to Mexican food coming to Los Angeles
Bill could shield CA utility companies from wildfire costs
Lettuce warning: 9 E. coli cases reported in LA County
Man found shot to death on balcony of Azusa home
Meet the women of the LAPD breaking the glass ceiling
Woolsey Fire: Damage tally increases as residents examine debris
Show More
Family mourns loss of young mother found dead in Commerce
Highland Park veterans monument in disrepair, vandalized on Veterans Day
VIDEO: Florida deputy shoots through windshield at armed suspect
SoCal Edison warning customers about scams
Ex-LA County lifeguard rescued by first responders while swimming
More News