LA museums holding free weekend on Feb. 2 and 3

Dozens of Southern California museums are opening their doors for free to the public this weekend in a "Museums Free-For-All" event.The museums will be free on Saturday, Feb. 2 and/or Sunday, Feb. 3.The museums are partnering with Metro to encourage members of the public to use public transportation to see the museums.For those who drive, regular parking fees will still be charged.Here are the participating museums:Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (Opening late 2019; Free-for-All pop-up accessible via Los Angeles County Museum of Art)Autry Museum of the American WestColumbia Memorial Space CenterDescanso Gardens (Free tickets available at descansogardens.org/tickets Japanese American National Museum (Free tickets available at janm.org/freeforall .)Kidspace Children's MuseumLa Brea Tar Pits and Museum (General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall .)Los Angeles County Museum of ArtRancho Santa Ana Botanic GardenSanta Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center (Museum admission only)Santa Barbara Museum of ArtUSC Fisher Museum of ArtWende Museum of the Cold WarBowers MuseumMuckenthaler Cultural CenterMuseum of Latin American ArtMuseum of ToleranceNatural History Museum of Los Angeles County (General admission only; free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall .)Palm Springs Art MuseumSkirball Cultural Center (Noah's Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served.)The University Art Museum at California State University, Long BeachValley Relics MuseumZimmer Children's Museum by SharewellArmory Center for the ArtsAutomobile Driving MuseumThe Broad (Free advance general admission tickets strongly recommended to avoid waiting in the standby line. Visit thebroad.org to make a reservation.)California African American MuseumCalifornia Science Center (General admission only. A timed reservation with a convenience fee is required for Space Shuttle.)Craft ContemporaryForest Lawn MuseumFowler Museum at UCLAFrederick R. Weisman Museum of ArtThe Getty CenterThe Getty Villa (Timed tickets are required for the Getty Villa. Visit getty.edu to make a reservation.)Hammer MuseumInstitute of Contemporary Art, Los AngelesLaguna Art MuseumLa Plaza de Cultura y ArtesLos Angeles Contemporary ExhibitionsLos Angeles Museum of the HolocaustThe Museum of Contemporary ArtOrange County Museum of ArtPomona College Museum of ArtSunnylands Center & GardensUSC Pacific Asia Museum