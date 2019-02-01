SOCIETY

LA museums holding free weekend on Feb. 2 and 3

Dozens of Los Angeles museums, like the La Brea Tar Pits (left) and the Grammy Museum will offer free admission on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Associated Press)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dozens of Southern California museums are opening their doors for free to the public this weekend in a "Museums Free-For-All" event.

The museums will be free on Saturday, Feb. 2 and/or Sunday, Feb. 3.

The museums are partnering with Metro to encourage members of the public to use public transportation to see the museums.

For those who drive, regular parking fees will still be charged.

More information is available here.

Here are the participating museums:


Saturday Only
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (Opening late 2019; Free-for-All pop-up accessible via Los Angeles County Museum of Art)

Autry Museum of the American West

Columbia Memorial Space Center

Descanso Gardens (Free tickets available at descansogardens.org/tickets.

Japanese American National Museum (Free tickets available at janm.org/freeforall.)

Kidspace Children's Museum

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum (General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall.)

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center (Museum admission only)

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

USC Fisher Museum of Art

Wende Museum of the Cold War


Sunday Only
Bowers Museum

Muckenthaler Cultural Center

Museum of Latin American Art

Museum of Tolerance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (General admission only; free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall.)

Palm Springs Art Museum

Skirball Cultural Center (Noah's Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served.)

The University Art Museum at California State University, Long Beach

Valley Relics Museum

Zimmer Children's Museum by Sharewell


Both Saturday and Sunday
Armory Center for the Arts

Automobile Driving Museum

The Broad (Free advance general admission tickets strongly recommended to avoid waiting in the standby line. Visit thebroad.org to make a reservation.)

California African American Museum

California Science Center (General admission only. A timed reservation with a convenience fee is required for Space Shuttle.)

Craft Contemporary

Forest Lawn Museum

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art

The Getty Center

The Getty Villa (Timed tickets are required for the Getty Villa. Visit getty.edu to make a reservation.)

Hammer Museum

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Laguna Art Museum

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions

Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust

The Museum of Contemporary Art

Orange County Museum of Art

Pomona College Museum of Art

Sunnylands Center & Gardens

USC Pacific Asia Museum
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymuseum exhibitmuseum of natural historymuseumsartLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
4 great performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
3 primo electronic music events in Los Angeles this weekend
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
More Society
Top Stories
South LA taco truck will show off popular eats in Super Bowl ad
Lightning strikes woman's car, shatters window in Inland Empire
Suspected drunk driver blows .378 BAC in Gardena
Pacoima chase ends in crash outside home; 2 suspects arrested
Super Bowl counterfeit goods, tickets out in full force in Atlanta
Two LA-based flights struck by lightning, forced to divert
Anaheim police clear last unsolved homicide of 2018 with arrests in party shooting
Calabasas couple throwing outrageous Super Bowl bash
Show More
Jerry Rice on the Super Bowl: 'Greatest game ever'
Man accused of faking slip and fall at NJ business
Film 'Bedlam' examines mental health crisis
FEMA extends deadline for Woolsey Fire victims to apply for aid
Jackie Robinson's 100th birthday kicks off yearlong celebration
More News