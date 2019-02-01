LA museums holding free weekend on Feb. 2 and 3

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Dozens of Southern California museums are opening their doors for free to the public this weekend in a "Museums Free-For-All" event.
The museums will be free on Saturday, Feb. 2 and/or Sunday, Feb. 3.
The museums are partnering with Metro to encourage members of the public to use public transportation to see the museums.
For those who drive, regular parking fees will still be charged.
Here are the participating museums:
Saturday Only
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (Opening late 2019; Free-for-All pop-up accessible via Los Angeles County Museum of Art)
Autry Museum of the American West
Columbia Memorial Space Center
Descanso Gardens (Free tickets available at descansogardens.org/tickets.
Japanese American National Museum (Free tickets available at janm.org/freeforall.)
Kidspace Children's Museum
La Brea Tar Pits and Museum (General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall.)
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center (Museum admission only)
Santa Barbara Museum of Art
USC Fisher Museum of Art
Wende Museum of the Cold War
Sunday Only
Bowers Museum
Muckenthaler Cultural Center
Museum of Latin American Art
Museum of Tolerance
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (General admission only; free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall.)
Palm Springs Art Museum
Skirball Cultural Center (Noah's Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served.)
The University Art Museum at California State University, Long Beach
Valley Relics Museum
Zimmer Children's Museum by Sharewell
Both Saturday and Sunday
Armory Center for the Arts
Automobile Driving Museum
The Broad (Free advance general admission tickets strongly recommended to avoid waiting in the standby line. Visit thebroad.org to make a reservation.)
California African American Museum
California Science Center (General admission only. A timed reservation with a convenience fee is required for Space Shuttle.)
Craft Contemporary
Forest Lawn Museum
Fowler Museum at UCLA
Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art
The Getty Center
The Getty Villa (Timed tickets are required for the Getty Villa. Visit getty.edu to make a reservation.)
Hammer Museum
Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
Laguna Art Museum
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes
Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions
Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust
The Museum of Contemporary Art
Orange County Museum of Art
Pomona College Museum of Art
Sunnylands Center & Gardens
USC Pacific Asia Museum