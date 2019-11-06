LGBTQ Pride

LA Pride announces an official bid to host WorldPride in Los Angeles for 2025

LOS ANGELES (KABC) (KABC) -- Christopher Street West, the 501(c)3 non-profit that produces the annual L.A. Pride Festival and Parade, has announced an official bid to host WorldPride in Los Angeles for 2025.

Los Angeles held the first permitted pride parade in the world in 1970, and the L.A. Pride parade will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020.

"Los Angeles is a global city where we honor our unique past and work tirelessly to imagine a better future for all," said Estevan Montemayor, CSW board president.

"We are confident that the vibrant infrastructure of Los Angeles is the perfect host city to welcome the world for WorldPride 2025," he added.

"Given the transformation our city continues to undergo as well as a perfect score of 100 on the HRC Equality Index, Los Angeles stands out as the ideal global destination to host WorldPride 2025," stated Don Skeoch, Chief Marketing Officer of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.

In 2019, L.A. Pride expanded the Festival grounds adding the first-ever free block party with programming and events promoting greater accessibility and inclusivity.

WorldPride was founded by the non-profit LGBTQ+ rights organization, InterPride. The inaugural WorldPride was held in Rome in 2000 and other cities that have hosted the celebration include New York, Jerusalem, Madrid and more.

WorldPride takes place every two years and in 2021, over 500 Prides from around the globe will attend the annual InterPride conference in Guadalajara, Mexico where the winning city for 2025 will be announced.
