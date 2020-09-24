Breonna Taylor protests: Hundreds march through Los Angeles after decision

RELATED: Grand jury indicts just one of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong. The grand jury instead charged one officer with wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor's neighbors' home during the March 13 raid.
The decision to not hold the officers responsible for Taylor's death set off protests around the country.
In Louisville two officers were shot hours after the decision, though police were still investigating to determine if the shootings were linked to protests.
In downtown Los Angeles, protesters marched in the streets chanting "No justice, no peace."
"I don't see how that's fair. I don't see how that's fair to you, I don't see how that's fair to me, I don't see how that's fair to any American," one protester said in response to the grand jury's decision. "If you are American, you should be absolutely disgusted that your criminal justice system would do this to its own people."
Many were carrying signs in support of Black Lives Matter and defunding the police.
"Stop killing us, stop taking our lives," one man shouted.
Demonstrators peacefully marched past diners in Little Tokyo, some of who held up their fist seemingly in solidarity with the movement.
Eyewitness News cameras caught one person spray-painting graffiti on a building and another person trying to damage a building with a hammer. A person in the crowd stopped the vandalism and subdued the person.
A wall outside the Los Angeles Police Department in downtown was sprayed with graffiti.
Authorities said one arrest was made for assault with a deadly weapon on a officer after a person allegedly pointed a laser at a police helicopter. One officer in the helicopter was taken to an area hospital after suffering vision issues.
However, the vast majority called for a peaceful resistance.
"March and June were beautiful, it was a beautiful uprising all around the world. But we gotta call those people back into the streets, because it's not getting any better. Black people are still dying," one demonstrators said.
The group, which at one point appeared to have close to 1,000 people, gradually diminished through the evening.
