Los Angeles Public Libraries wipe all fines in spring 2020, making it largest free public library system

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Public Library system will wipe all fines beginning in spring 2020, making it the largest free public library system in the country.

An exact date for the fee-waiving has not been set but libraries are currently taking late books without charging fines.

"It's a step that will open up all the wonder and the possibility of what a library should be doing. A (library) card is a gateway to opportunities for our city," said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

There are more than 2 million library card holders in L.A. Last year, people visited the 73 libraries more than 11.2 million times and borrowed more than 16.1 million books and other items.

Fines for lost or damaged items will remain in place.

These are the current overdue fine rates:

-Adult books, magazines or audiobooks

35 cents/day
-Adult music cassettes and CDs
35 cents/day
-Children's books, magazines, audiobooks
15 cents/day

-Children's music cassettes and CDs
15 cents/day
-DVDs/Videocassettes
$1/day
