LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) --Several people in La Puente on Friday were using a photo of a child abuse victim who died five years ago to fraudulently solicit money by presenting him as someone who recently died of cancer.
The scammers at the corner of Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road held up a sign picturing Gabriel Fernandez, a Palmdale boy who was murdered by his mother and her boyfriend in 2013.
The sign requested donations for a boy's funeral.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call about the scammers, who had departed the scene when officers with the Industry Station arrived.
Anyone with information regarding the sign-wielding individuals is urged to call the Industry Station at 626-330-3322.