SOCIETY

La Puente scammers use photo of boy slain 5 years ago to solicit money

The scammers at the corner of Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road held up a sign picturing Gabriel Fernandez, a Palmdale boy who was murdered by his mother and her boyfriend in 2013. (@sierranchavez/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Several people in La Puente on Friday were using a photo of a child abuse victim who died five years ago to fraudulently solicit money by presenting him as someone who recently died of cancer.

The scammers at the corner of Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road held up a sign picturing Gabriel Fernandez, a Palmdale boy who was murdered by his mother and her boyfriend in 2013.

The sign requested donations for a boy's funeral.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call about the scammers, who had departed the scene when officers with the Industry Station arrived.

Anyone with information regarding the sign-wielding individuals is urged to call the Industry Station at 626-330-3322.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyscamfrauddonationsLa PuenteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
Mega Millions prize approaches half a billion dollars
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News