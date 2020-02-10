Society

LA among the best places for celebrating Valentine's Day, study says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles is among the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating with your Valentine, according to a study.

WalletHub compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities, looking at factors including florists per capita to cost of a three-course meal for two.

San Francisco came in at No. 1 on the list, followed by New York and San Diego.

Las Vegas is fifth and L.A. comes in at No. 11.

But going out in San Bernardino will cost you. It came in at 98 on the list.

A separate WalletHub study shows California is second - behind Florida - for best places for singles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyvalentine's daystudy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Suspect arrested after chase in Mustang through San Fernando Valley
Stars celebrate Oscars at after parties all over Los Angeles
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
Renee Zellweger on Oscar-winning portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'
85-year-old arrested in fatal Corona hit-run
Show More
SoCal forecast: Rain expected in some areas Monday
1 killed, 2 wounded in Oxnard shooting
Iowa caucus: Challenged tally shows Buttigieg slightly ahead
The Hair Love team takes home 2020 Oscar
New Academy movie museum to open Dec. 14, Tom Hanks announces
More TOP STORIES News