LA recycling company offering free Christmas trees for trash

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- How's this for a trade: trash for a free Christmas tree?

Active Recycling Co.'s fifth annual giveaway includes a free Christmas tree for customers who bring in up to 500 pounds of garbage.

The recycling business, located on Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles, expects to distribute 1,000 trees brought in from Oregon and estimates the value of the tree exchange at about $250.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Thursday and the offer is available while supplies last.
