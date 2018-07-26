LA residents coping without air conditioning amid heat wave

During heat waves, there's no whining in some South Los Angeles neighborhoods, where the ocean breeze typically delivers natural coolness.Carolyn Ledet has coped there without air conditioning for her entire life.She has an arsenal of solutions, including firing up three fans and sitting in the crosscurrent.Ledet also enjoys putting her feet in a bucket of water when she's out back watching her grandchildren play in a small pool.Marta Zaragoza doesn't have air conditioning, either, but her daughter had a cool solution this week.The young girl placed an icy towel over her mother, who was complaining of the heat in her sleep."For me, it was awesome," Zaragoza said.For those who have air conditioning but are worried about the bills, a federal program called LIHEAP may be able to help.Short for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP offers summer heat solutions and can be reached at 800-342-5397.