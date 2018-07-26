SOCIETY

LA residents coping without air conditioning amid heat wave

EMBED </>More Videos

Carolyn Ledet has coped without air conditioning in South Los Angeles for her entire life. (KABC)

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
During heat waves, there's no whining in some South Los Angeles neighborhoods, where the ocean breeze typically delivers natural coolness.

Carolyn Ledet has coped there without air conditioning for her entire life.

She has an arsenal of solutions, including firing up three fans and sitting in the crosscurrent.

Ledet also enjoys putting her feet in a bucket of water when she's out back watching her grandchildren play in a small pool.

Marta Zaragoza doesn't have air conditioning, either, but her daughter had a cool solution this week.

The young girl placed an icy towel over her mother, who was complaining of the heat in her sleep.

"For me, it was awesome," Zaragoza said.

For those who have air conditioning but are worried about the bills, a federal program called LIHEAP may be able to help.

Short for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP offers summer heat solutions and can be reached at 800-342-5397.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweatherheat waveheatparentingsummerair conditionerSouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
LA deputies who saved infant's life reunite with her
ABC7 Cool Kid volunteers with SoCal cancer support group
Funeral scheduled for woman killed at Silver Lake Trader Joe's
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
Cranston Fire explodes to 7,500 acres in Idyllwild
LA deputies who saved infant's life reunite with her
'Annie' playing at the Hollywood Bowl
CA governor candidate John Cox meets with voters in IE
LA Metro's Gold Line to get upgraded concrete barriers
Arizona trooper shot dead by man who stole his gun
Show More
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Stolen puppies returned to owner, 2 IE men arrested
Jonathan Gold mural painted at Santa Monica restaurant
UCLA teams up with IMPACT Melanoma to bring free sunscreen to LA beaches
SoCal heat wave a challenge for athletes
More News