Society

New Year's Eve celebration in DTLA: Thousands of Angelenos ring in 2020 at Grand Park

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of Angelenos flocked to one of the West Coast's biggest New Year's Eve parties to ring in the new year.

The 7th annual celebration in downtown Los Angeles' Grand Park spanned seven blocks all the way to the Music Center.

"It's a moment that really unites Angelenos, and it's something we didn't have before, so I think people connect to it," said Julia Diamond, Grand Park's director.

This year's celebration theme: "Who is L.A. 2020?"

The faces of countless Angelenos from all walks of life were projected onto the Hall of Records and City Hall. The star of the show was a one-of-a-kind 3-D video countdown to 2020.

But, the party wasn't just for locals. One group traveled from Hong Kong to celebrate the new decade in L.A.

The festivities included two stages for live entertainment, more than four dozen food trucks and plenty of photo booths to document special moments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countynew year's eveparty
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reports of gunfire prompt massive police response in Costa Mesa neighborhood
New Year's car crashes nearly twice as likely to be fatal, data shows
Gusty Santa Ana winds wreak havoc across SoCal
SoCal history: A look back at moments that defined TV
Large New Year's Eve swingers' party at hotel upsets guests
2 arrested in fatal stabbing of 62-year-old Tustin man
Man dies trying to stop laptop theft at Oakland Starbucks, police say
Show More
Hemet woman thanks community after apartment fire that killed 4
Police chase: Driver abandons moving vehicle after NoHo crash
Occupied party bus catches fire on 405 Fwy in Irvine
Llama heist under investigation at exotic animal farm in Perris
1 grave, 3 stable after fentanyl powder exposure
More TOP STORIES News