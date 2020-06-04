LA shines a light to the sky to honor George Floyd

At 9 p.m., supporters shined a light for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee to Floyd's neck as Floyd called out that he couldn't breathe.
AIR7 HD was overhead to capture the moment of solidarity from Angelenos as they stepped outside and raised flash lights and cellphones to the sky. The Dodgers also participated as Dodger Stadium was lit up.
Tonight, the Dodgers joined families across Los Angeles in shining our Dodger Stadium lights into the sky at 9 pm for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in recognition of George Floyd. The Dodgers join all Angelenos in this peaceful display of unity to shine a light in the darkness. pic.twitter.com/sGlM6UpuXi— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 4, 2020
Los Angeles saw another day of demonstrations Wednesday, including in downtown where thousands flooded the streets.
