LA shines a light to the sky to honor George Floyd

As another day of peaceful protests continued in Los Angeles on Wednesday, lights lit up the night sky across the city to remember George Floyd.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As another day of peaceful protests continued in Los Angeles on Wednesday, lights lit up the night sky across the city to remember George Floyd.

At 9 p.m., supporters shined a light for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee to Floyd's neck as Floyd called out that he couldn't breathe.

AIR7 HD was overhead to capture the moment of solidarity from Angelenos as they stepped outside and raised flash lights and cellphones to the sky. The Dodgers also participated as Dodger Stadium was lit up.



Los Angeles saw another day of demonstrations Wednesday, including in downtown where thousands flooded the streets.

