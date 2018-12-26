SOCIETY

City of Los Angeles starts up annual Christmas tree recycling program

Now that all the presents are opened and gone from under the Christmas tree, it's time to start thinking about recycling it.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The city of Los Angeles started its annual Holiday Tree Recycling program. Over 100,000 trees are recycled each year by the city.

Residents who want to participate in the program can place their tree in a green bin, leave it on the curb for pick up, or take it to a designated drop-off location.

To find a drop-off location or learn more, you can check the city's website by clicking here.
