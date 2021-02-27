Society

LA street sweeping to become bi-weekly starting Monday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Street sweeping services in the city of Los Angeles will be changed from weekly to bi-weekly starting Monday, March 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff reductions, the Bureau of Street Services announced.

To help residents adjust to the change, officials launched a notification system and map that can be accessed anytime. Users can input their address to get notifications 24 hours before their street will be swept. The system can be accessed at streetsla.lacity.org/sweeping.

"StreetsLA has done a brilliant job in adapting during the pandemic and with staff reductions, while working hard to maintain core services,'' said Board of Public Works Commissioner Teresa Villegas. Street sweeping is one of the key services for Angelenos and we appreciate the stakeholder feedback and understanding as we make modifications.''

The Bureau of Street Services will also send notifications about street sweeping to City Council offices, the Department of Transportation, neighborhood councils and through social media posts on Nextdoor and Know Your Community Platform.

"We want to thank the residents of the city, as we make these changes to the street sweeping operation,'' said Bureau of Street Services, or StreetsLA, General Manager Adel Hagekhalil. "We are committed to maintaining this important service, while also giving us the opportunity to adjust in order to maximize our resources.''

People can also get street sweeping information by calling Los Angeles' 311 call center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countycovid 19 pandemicstreet sweeper
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
Could this be final stimulus package with a check?
Lady Gaga's 2 French bulldogs recovered unharmed
Police chase suspect through southeast LA County
LAPD officer in critical condition after being hit by car in South LA
Basketball star Jeremy Lin says he was called 'coronavirus' on court
NASA renames HQ after 1 of 'Hidden Figures' women
Show More
LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases as COVID hospitalizations decline
J&J vaccine endorsed for authorization as COVID surge hangs in balance
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fairfax District, LAPD says
SoCal Edison trims trees in OC, but residents call it excessive
LA fashion icon Fred Segal dies at 87
More TOP STORIES News