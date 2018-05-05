SOCIETY

LA summit featuring Michelle Obama focuses on women's issues

More than 5,000 people are gathered in Los Angeles this weekend for a women's issues summit that features Michelle Obama. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
More than 5,000 people are gathered in Los Angeles this weekend for a summit focusing on empowering women in their lives and careers.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is one of the most anticipated of an estimated 100 speakers expected at the two-day event, held at the Shrine Auditorium.

The United State of Women summit is packed with activities, including training sessions, that focus on inspiring women and girls and giving them the tools they need to make positive changes.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman was one of the speakers.

"Every single person in this room has a voice and deserves to be heard," Raisman told the crowd.

Other speakers include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and actress Jane Fonda.
