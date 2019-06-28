Homeless in Southern California

L.A. to launch program for more street cleanups near homeless camps

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With more and more homeless, there is also the problem of widespread trash dumping in Los Angeles.

"We have to get in front of this, particularly the illegal dumping aspect of it," said Enrique Zaldivar from the Department of Sanitation.

A new plan calls for adding extra sanitation teams dedicated to street cleanups. These groups will be known as Cleaning and Rapid Engagement (CARE) teams.

They will patrol areas and make regular cleanups.

"No child walking to school should have to cross the street and mountains of trash. It is a sanitary issue not only for our residents in our community, but also the people who are actually living in some of these encampments," according to City Councilmember Nury Martinez.

The program also adds hygiene centers, more trash and recycling bins around homeless encampments.

There's concern about police being involved during these clean-up operations. Some say it makes the situation very tense.

"We don't need police in these encampment sweeps," said one man at Friday's city council meeting.

"If sanitation feels unsafe, maybe it's because they're destroying people's property," a homeless advocate said.

"We never want to put our employees in danger, and so, you never know what you're walking into when you walk into an encampment, there's a situation that can develop and we want to make sure our staff is protected," Martinez said.

The council approved the additional funding and the program will begin on July 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
Garcetti responds to Trump's comments on homelessness
Pauly's Project brings joy to L.A.'s homeless community through music
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News