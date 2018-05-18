As many Americans wake up early Saturday morning to tune in to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married, one Los Angeles woman will see it firsthand.Marlise Boland is the executive producer of the Anglophile Channel, a channel dedicated to British entertainment. Boland auctioned off two complete trips to join her in Windsor for the royal wedding.Her group respresents people with great admiration and fascination for everything English or British, especially when it comes to the history and culture.For many Americans, the thought of a royal wedding conjures up feelings of romanticism and royalty that is only experienced in movies. That is one reason Boland sees the wedding as such a huge event."I think it's because we don't have this in America. I think it's a bit of that fantasy," Boland said.Boland and her party were even able to score a bird's-eye view for the wedding.Boland's balcony hotel room is right next to Windsor Castle, and she'll have a perfect view from the balcony for when Prince Harry and Markle ride down the street for their carriage ride.For Boland, the marriage between the Los Angeles native, Markle, and Prince Harry is a perfect match."They're both great humanitarians," Boland said. "And I think this union, this partnership, is going to work to make the world a better place."